Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

peep



偷窥



(tōukuī)

A: I heard that you installed a smart camera in your home recently.



我听说最近你家安装了智能摄像头？



(wǒ tīnɡshuō zuìjìn nǐjiā ānzhuānɡ le zhìnénɡ shèxiànɡtóu?)

B: Yup. That way I can check on my home at any time. For instance, checking to see if the kids are safe or not.



是啊, 这样可以随时看看家里的情况, 比如孩子在家安不安全。



(shì a, zhèyànɡ kěyǐ suíshí kànkàn jiālǐ de qínɡkuànɡ, bǐrú háizǐ zàijiā ān bù ānquán.)

A: But I heard that recently some people on the Internet have been selling cracking software that can be used to control cameras and let people peep on their owners.



可据说最近有人在网上贩卖破解软件, 可用来控制摄像头, 偷窥屋主。



(kě jùshuō zuìjìn yǒurén zài wǎnɡshànɡ fànmài pòjiě ruǎnjiàn, kě yònɡlái kònɡzhì shèxiànɡtóu, tōukuī wūzhǔ.)



B: That's really scary. I better hurry home and check my camera.



这也太恐怖了吧。我得赶快回去检查一下我的摄像头。



(zhè yě tài kǒnɡbù le ba. wǒ děi ɡǎnkuài huíqù jiǎnchá yīxià wǒde shèxiànɡtóu.)