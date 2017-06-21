Scientific expedition conducted on Qinghai-Tibet plateau

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/21 18:01:12

Rubber boats used for scientific expedition are seen by the Serling Co (Serling Lake) in Nagqu Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 19, 2017. Scientists conducted a comprehensive scientific expedition on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, with one of the three camps located by the Serling Co at an altitude of 4,530 meters. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)


 

A camp for scientific expedition is established by the Serling Co (Serling Lake) in Nagqu Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 19, 2017. Scientists conducted a comprehensive scientific expedition on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, with one of the three camps located by the Serling Co at an altitude of 4,530 meters. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)


 

Tents for scientists are set up by the Serling Co (Serling Lake) in Nagqu Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 19, 2017. Scientists conducted a comprehensive scientific expedition on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, with one of the three camps located by the Serling Co at an altitude of 4,530 meters. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)


 

Tibetan antelopes are seen by the Serling Co (Serling Lake) in Nagqu Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 19, 2017. Scientists conducted a comprehensive scientific expedition on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, with one of the three camps located by the Serling Co at an altitude of 4,530 meters. (Xinhua/Zeng Tao)


 

Posted in: DISCOVERY
blog comments powered by Disqus