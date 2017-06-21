PLA Hong Kong Garrison contributes to city’s prosperity and stability

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/6/21 18:06:38

Special combat soldiers of PLA Hong Kong Garrison show off their motorcycle skills during an “Open Barracks Day” event on March 22, 2014. The PLA garrison in Hong Kong contributed greatly to the city’s long-term prosperity and stability since Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. Photo: Xinhua


 

A special operation force under a brigade of the PLA Hong Kong garrison perform an operation with a naval squadron on May 11, 2016. Photo: Xinhua


 

Special operation force members under a brigade of PLA Hong Kong Garrison participate in marine training on June 23, 2016. Photo: Xinhua


 

Air force detachments of PLA Hong Kong Garrison conduct a rotation at Shek Kong barracks on August 31, 2015. Photo: Xinhua


 

Soldiers play with kindergarten kids during a charity event at the garrison on December 15, 2015. Photo: Xinhua


 

Soldiers from PLA Hong Kong Garrison participate in a joint military drill codenamed "Guard of Hong Kong-2015.” File Photo: Xinhua


 

Honor guards from PLA Hong Kong Garrison march on “Open Barracks Day” on July 1, 2016. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA,HK/MACAO/TAIWAN
blog comments powered by Disqus