SH to open more gender-neutral toilets this year

Since Shanghai's first unisex bathroom appeared in Pudong New Area November, it has provided service to over 30,000 users. A second unisex bathroom was set up in Huangpu district recently.



Although unisex bathrooms do improve the queuing situation to some extent, there are still many residents who are concerned about hygiene and privacy issues.



According to Shanghai Municipal Administration of Afforestation & City Appearance, the construction of unisex bathrooms in different districts will depend on the actual demands and situation of those districts.



Meanwhile, Shanghai has received a more positive response from building gender-neutral toilets.



Statistics show that there are over 2,000 public bathrooms downtown and over 3,000 in suburban areas.



This year, 40 new gender-neutral toilets will be opened in the downtown area.

