"The shared bicycles were salvaged out of Suzhou Creek."Residents recently found 11 Ofo shared bicycles appearing on the surface of Suzhou Creek near Xiahua Road in Minhang district. Many were rusted completely through after only several days of being submerged in the water. Police currently do not have any leads as to who the vandals were or why they targeted Ofo.