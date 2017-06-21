Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"It shouldn't be labeled as a toy for juveniles."So said a parent when he complained about a new "toy" that is popular among middle and high school students. It is a crossbow as big as a palm, and it uses toothpicks as arrows. Someone made a video experimenting with the force of the "toothpick bow," and they found that the toothpick triggered by the bow can not only penetrate through balloons and newspapers easily but also can puncture plasterboard. Considering the force of the crossbow poses danger to children's safety, many parents have started to appeal for forbidding the selling of toothpick crossbows. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)