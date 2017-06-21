Letters

Dad needs love too



The role a father plays in a family is usually a tough guy (Why is Father's Day often ignored? June 16). He is supposed to be responsible for solving troubles and controlling crisis situations. However, a mother can be tender and intimate with family members. Therefore, the mother is always easy to be close while a father seems to be cool, serious and distant. It is exactly the philosophy applicable for my family and explains why I usually ignore Father's Day. Once, mum even called me on a Father's Day night, saying that dad was waiting for me the whole day, nagging me about why I had not called him yet.



Dad is not good at expressing his affection to me. His love to me is quiet. Such a "quiet" love produces a gap between us. At first, I called him on Father's Day but gradually, I sent him a text message to greet him instead of calling him. Nowadays, I find many people post Father's Day greetings on their WeChat Moments. It seems that their fathers are not at home but live in the WeChat world. I doubt how many of them actually call their fathers.



A tough guy can also have a soft heart. Even if our fathers always look cool, it doesn't mean that they don't need our attention. At least, we should pay them an equal amount of attention as we do our mum.



Mi Duo, by e-mail



Love trumps property



When a woman attempts to add her name on a man's property ownership certificate, the reason is usually, "I feel insecure (Love vs house, June 16)." But at the same time, the man may think, "Is she planning to divorce me one day?"



However, people's sense of security cannot be obtained from others. If they don't trust themselves and their significant others, even having their name on the property certificate will not guarantee their happiness in a marriage.



The aim to get married is to establish a family and protect the family. The couple should not focus on competing for the ownership of the property. Instead, they should consider the long run and make efforts to create more fortune for their family together.



Believe it or not, the current property purchasing regulations are driving many Chinese couples to improve their living conditions by resorting to a fake divorce. I once saw a WeChat post from a friend who reminds the move-takers to be careful and don't turn the fake divorce into a real one. But what another friend commented under the post became a highlight. She said, "No worries. These people's love is definitely true love." I agree. When a couple even dares to use a fake divorce as a devious path to create a better life, who can say it is not true love?



Evan Cui, by e-mail

