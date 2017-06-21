Canada airports ban ads helping bumped passengers: ad company

Canada's two largest airports in Montreal and Toronto have banned ads from a company that helps passengers bumped from overbooked flights to get compensation, the company's president said Tuesday.



Flight Claim posted billboards inside the Montreal terminal promising up to Can$1,800 ($1500) for bumped passengers, as well as for canceled or delayed flights.



But company president Jacob Charbonneau said the Montreal airport pulled the ads after only five days, while the Toronto airport outright refused to run the promotion.



"It is the duty of airports to display consumers' rights, or at least not to prevent us from doing so," said Charbonneau.



Flight Claim was founded one year ago, before public outrage over airline overbooking prompted Ottawa to introduce a passenger bill of rights in May.



It recently paid in advance to have its ad posted at the Montreal terminal for two years, but Charbonneau said his advertising agency informed him airlines had "pressured" the airport authority to remove the ads.





