Dutch student woes as prof vanishes with final results

A group of Dutch university students will have to redo a key exam after their teacher disappeared leaving no trace of their grades.



"We've done everything we can to try to find him, and to get hold of the test papers, but he went missing several weeks ago," Aris Willems, spokesman for the ROC Midden Nederland university in Utrecht, told AFP on Tuesday.



A delegation from the university even went to the home of the Dutch language professor, but his doorbell went unanswered.



Willems acknowledged he had never come across anything like it, but after discussions with the schools inspector it had been decided that the 80 students following a cookery course would have to re-sit a Dutch-language oral exam.



The students had already been celebrating passing their final diploma since they first sat the test back in March and April.



But as their teacher failed to enter the marks into the system, the results are not valid.



Willems said everyone was "really sorry for these students" who will now have head back to campus from June 29.





