Man busted for fake CIA badge

A motorcyclist faces punishment after he flashed a fake CIA ID and badge during a traffic stop in East China's Jiangsu Province.



Traffic police said they stopped the motorist on a Nanjing highway after noticing his motorbike was missing a license plate.



Motorcycles are forbidden on Jiangsu's highways.



When officers asked for his ID and driver's license, the man instead took out a novelty CIA ID, which included a badge in a leather wallet, Nanjing police posted on Sina Weibo Tuesday.



When that failed to impress officers, the man eventually handed over his Chinese passport, posted photos show.



Officers said the man had driven from Henan Province and was heading to a gathering for motorcycle enthusiasts in Zhejiang Province.



The man will be punished "according to the law," read the post.



