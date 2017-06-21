Road on building roof drives traffic on social media

A structure built on a Chongqing mountainside grabbed attention on Sina Weibo after netizens spotted a road running along its roof, Beijing Youth Daily reported Wednesday.



Uploaded photos show cars driving on the road topping the building on steep Nanshan Mountain.



The road, which connects through a parking garage below, gives access to the apartment block located on the roof of the five-story building.



"The first floor is for businesses, while the other four floors are a garage," a shop owner in the building explained, "the noise is minimal."



Residents explained that the community invested in paving a road on the structure's roof since the building's location next to Nanshan Mountain makes access to the municipal road difficult.



"If you don't drive up to the residential block, you have to take a lift to the rooftop," said one resident surnamed Cui. The road is owned by the local residential block, the property managing personnel confirmed.



