‘Miniskirt patrols’ hit college campus in time for summer

Students at a college in East China's Shandong Province are complaining about 'miniskirt patrols' formed to report dress code violators on campus, Beijing Times reported Tuesday.



Students at Jinan Vocational College of Nursing were told they would face being shamed if found wearing skirts or shorts above the knee on campus.



The rules also forbid students from wearing flip-flops.



"Students caught breaking the dress code for the first time will have their names taken down," a student at the college told a reporter Tuesday.



"They will be publicly criticized if caught for the third time," the student said.



Though inspection teams have been formed, it was not reported whether the rules have yet been enforced.



Many students oppose the rules put in effect just in time for summer. "It's very hot these days," one student complained, "and we are not even allowed to wear shorts."



However, some students are in favor of the regulation. "It is not quite appropriate to wear revealing clothes in classrooms," another added.



According to school officials, the dress code is not college policy but a set of rules suggested by the college student association as part of an ongoing "exemplary class competition" on campus.



Anyone caught breaking the rules will have points deducted from their class score.



School administrators approve of the rules, adding the college had similar unofficial dress codes in the past.



However, the administrator said the students perhaps are misunderstanding the rule.



"When we say short, we are referring to miniskirts and shorts where you can see too much thigh. Too short isn't in very good taste," he said.





