Interview with Georg Nussdorfer, Second Managing Director at the Meissen Manufactory





Georg Nussdorfer, Second Managing Director at the Meissen Manufactory



The Meissen Manufactory



GT: Could you please tell us the history of Meissen porcelain?



Georg Nussdorfer: Europe's earliest porcelain, Meissen porcelain, originated in Dresden in 1708, and later moved to the Meissen district, 30 kilometers away from Dresden in 1710, where a royal porcelain manufactory was set up. The manufactory was first located at Albrechtsburg castle and finally moved to where it is now after 1864.



The achievement of Meissen porcelain is credited to Elector of Saxony Augustus II, who gave full support to it from research and development to substantial investment. He kept an alchemist Johann Friedrich B?ttger in protective custody and requested he study the secret of white porcelain together with Ehrenfried Walther von Tschirnhaus, Gottfried Pabst von Ohain and others. After years of experiments, Europe's first piece of white porcelain was successfully made in Jungfernbastei on January 15, 1708.



The "Supreme decree" announced by the Saxony court on January 23, 1710 came in the languages of Latin, French, German and Dutch about the establishment of the porcelain manufactory. On June 6, 1710, Albrechtsburg castle of Meissen was selected as the first European base of porcelain manufacturing. Since then, exquisite Meissen porcelain came to the market, including tableware, accessories, figurines, vases and even large utensils.



During the following centuries, Meissen created the famous product series such as the "swan classic" and "blue onion" and it shined at the world's expos. The manufactory leads Europe in terms of its annual collection of limited-edition masterpieces, taking advantage of its long history of over 300 years.



GT: Could you talk about the technology and design concept of Meissen?



Georg Nussdorfer: Meissen has more than 650 employees, and most of them are professional technicians we have cultivated ourselves. High-quality products originate from the love and enthusiasm for porcelain art. Another reason is that our porcelain products are made from kaolin from nearby mountains, which can guarantee the unique gloss of Meissen porcelain.



The manufactory will continue to strengthen our core competitiveness, and explore the international market in the future. Regarding our product strategies, Meissen will maintain its traditional brand series; in the meanwhile, new fashionable products and gift products will be developed. The important thing is that we'll intensify our training to improve the professional skills and qualifications of our technicians.

GT: Has Meissen conducted any cooperation with China?



Georg Nussdorfer: Chinese people's passion and creativity with porcelain is no less than Meissen's. Meissen porcelain can be bought in Shanghai and Beijing. Meissen's largest flagship store in Asia was opened in Hengshanfang, Shanghai [in 2015]. We want to strengthen our cooperation with China in the future.

GT: Do you have any aspirations for the Chinese market?



Georg Nussdorfer: Meissen has developed cooperation with Chinese artists in the last few years. For example, we cooperated with Zhou Chunya in 2016, and I'm sure of more cooperation plans for the future. Besides, many Chinese tourists visit the Meissen Manufactory. We very much welcome their visits and we stay in close contact with Chinese travel agencies. There is also an ancient porcelain workshop, shopping store and coffee shop in our museum.