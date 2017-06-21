Egypt delivers million litres of fuel to Gaza to ease power crisis

Eleven Egyptian trucks filled with one million liters of industrial fuel crossed Wednesday morning through Rafah crossing on the borders with Egypt, heading to the Gaza power station to operate it after it had stopped since middle of April.



In the meantime, Israel reduced the electricity supplies to 88 megawatts instead of 120 megawatts it previously gave Gaza.



Yousef Al-Kayali, Hamas chief of financial affairs in the Hamas-run administrative committee in the Gaza Strip, said in a news conference that the fuels are only designated for the power plant and not for car fuel.



This step comes a week after a delegation of Hamas Islamic movement lead by its head of Gaza political Bureau Yahya Al-Sinwar met with Egyptian officials in Cairo.

