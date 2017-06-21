China, US businesses call for two-way openness in trade, investment

Business leaders and former officials from China and the United States Wednesday called for better openness between the world's two largest economies to boost trade and investment.The remarks were in a joint declaration issued after the ninth round of dialogue between Chinese and US business leaders and former officials.The declaration called on the two countries to improve the multilateral trade system, push ahead with market-oriented reforms, ensure Internet security and support innovative industries.More should be done to ensure closer investment cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and to promote the digital economy, according to the declaration.The dialogue was held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday. The US delegates, headed by chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips Ryan Lance, included former US commerce secretary Carlos Gutierrez, former US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky and a group of senior business executives.