Terrorist suspect shot dead after failed bombing in Brussels

The Belgian judicial authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning at a press conference that a terrorist plot had been avoided at the city's central station on Tuesday evening.



The spokesman of the federal judicial authorities, Eric Van Der Sypt, also confirmed that the attacker had been identified as a Moroccan national who was not known as a potential terrorist by police authorities. The perpetrator of the attack was carrying a suitcase which partly exploded and caught fire before he abandoned it. "He was not wearing a belt with explosives," added Van Der Sypt.



No one was injured in the attack. All transportation services resumed operation as of 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.



During a press conference of the National Security Council held earlier this morning, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel thanked security services for their professionalism.



The Belgian Crises Center also informed that supplementary security measures would be taken and that security services would be more visible in train and metro stations. Upcoming events in Brussels will not be canceled, but security will be reinforced. The Belgian foreign ministry also declared that the threat level would remain at three (out of four).

