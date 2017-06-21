China to exert utmost efforts for political solution to Syria crisis: envoy

Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Syrian Issue Xie Xiaoyan said Tuesday that the Syrian crisis is complicated and cannot be resolved overnight.



The Chinese envoy made his remarks at a press conference in Amman following a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, where he said his visit was aimed at reviewing latest developments in the Middle East.



On Syria, he said all parties in the country and all regional and international players need to demonstrate patience and work towards realising the common good through dialogues and negotiations.



A lasting and serious solution is needed to the situation in Syria and the Syrian people are the ones that will decide the fate of their country, he said.



He underlined the need to hold on to the political solution to the crisis after the military solution failed, calling for engaging negotiations in this regard.



The Chinese envoy also called for unified efforts to combat terrorism and reduce the sufferings of the Syrians. He also warned against double standards in dealing with terrorism.



"China will exert its utmost efforts to push towards a political solution especially that China has ties with all the parties in Syria," he said.



He also reviewed the support items that China extended to Syria and the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries to reduce their suffering.

