CPC members of Taiwan origin urged to boost cross-Strait relations

Top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng
Wednesday called on Communist Party of China (CPC) members of Taiwan origin to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.
Yu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while meeting with the CPC members whose ancestral homes were in Taiwan.
Yu praised the representatives for promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and peaceful reunification of the motherland, calling their role "irreplaceable and unique."
Yu called on them to lead Taiwan compatriots to support the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and oppose "Taiwan independence."
He also called on them to support cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields and further consolidate the foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.
CPC members of Taiwan origin were here for a two-day meeting to elect delegates to attend the 19th CPC National Congress, scheduled for later this year.