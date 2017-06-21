Beijing appoints officials for HKSAR

China's cabinet, the State Council, on Wednesday appointed main officials for the fifth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in line with the Basic Law of the HKSAR.



The officials were nominated by the HKSAR's fifth-term Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. They will take office on July 1, the day that marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the region, according to the State Council.



"All of the appointed officials have high capability and strong sense of responsibility, and they will spare no effort in serving Hong Kong residents in accordance with the Basic Law," Lam said at a press conference on Wednesday, China Central Television reported.



Lam noted that "the new government will apply more innovative methods and interact with Hong Kong residents when making policies, in order to make sure that the policies are close to people's hearts and minds."



Tian Feilong, a legal expert and associate professor at Beihang University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that after the new government takes office, they would probably focus on boosting Hong Kong's economy in order to better connect it to the mainland economic development and fighting against the independent forces in a lawful manner.



Among the 21 new officials, Law Chi-kwong, a 63-year-old associate professor at the University of Hong Kong who allegedly has "a democratic background," is the only one who has not served in the government before, according to the Hong Kong-based newspaper Sing Tao Daily. Law was appointed secretary for Labor and Welfare, according to the website of the State Council.



Tian said it is not surprising that most of the officials from the old government are appointed again as they are more experienced and familiar with the operation of the civil service system.



"The appointment of Law is also a signal that the authorities are pursuing diversification in the structure and will attract more eligible talents to work for the government," said Tian.



However, Tian pointed out that difficulties still exist in involving the local social elites with the government as most pan-democratic party members refuse to cooperate with not only the central government but also the regional government.



Lam reiterated at the conference that "a principle for her in organizing the management team would be to recruit capable people." She has also repeatedly said before that she would include people from different sectors into the government regardless of their party affiliation.