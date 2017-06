Global brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev's largest production base in the Asian-Pacific region is seen in operation in Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday. It was the company's annual Open Day, and it showed off its complete production line including brewing, packaging and quality examination facilities. In the first quarter, the brewer generated $12.9 billion in global revenue, up 3.7 percent year-on-year.