SOEs complete 48 ‘mixed ownership’ reforms by June: paper

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) completed 48 deals allowing private capital to invest in government-run enterprises as of June 20, part of a mixed-ownership reform program aimed at rejuvenating the State sector, the China Securities Journal reported Wednesday.
The deals were worth a total of 11.04 billion yuan ($1.62 billion), up nine-fold from a year earlier, the report said, citing the Beijing Equity Exchange.
China's mixed ownership reforms are part of a plan to revive SOEs and create conglomerates capable of competing on the global stage.
The central government issued guidelines in 2015 aimed at boosting SOEs' performance, saying that it would close the least competitive ones and modernize the ownership structure of those that remained.
China would accelerate mixed-ownership reforms in the third quarter of the year, the paper said. The National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) announced that SOEs must open their reform plans to public consultation in May and June this year.
Senior government officials said last year that they would take substantial steps in mixed-ownership reform in the electricity, oil, natural gas, railway, civil aviation, telecommunications and defense industries this year.
However, the head of the state-owned asset regulator said last week that SOEs should avoid "erroneous" notions like "privatization" and "denationalization."