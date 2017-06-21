Airline official hails C929

The wide-body passenger jet C929, to be jointly developed by China and Russia, has the "absolute possibility" of changing the balance in the Chinese aircraft market, said Russian Airlines Aeroflot's Deputy CEO Giorgio Callegari Tuesday in Paris.



In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency during the 52nd International Paris Air Show, he said that the C929 project can combine the expertise of Russia and the efficiency of Chinese manufacturers in the aircraft industry, but the change that the C929 may bring about is "a long-term vision," because of the complexity of aircraft production.



Carriers will consider the C929 if this jet can satisfy key factors such as punctual delivery, competitiveness and complete after-sales service.



In May, the State-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China said that it had set up a joint venture with its Russian partner United Aircraft Corp to build C929, 280-seat jets with a range of 12,000 kilometers.

