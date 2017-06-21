Chinese, Australian ties

Entrepreneurs from China and Australia competed on Tuesday, showcasing their start-up ideas at an event at the University of Technology, Sydney.



The competition, sponsored by the Beijing Overseas Talent Center and the Zhongguancun Development Group, brought together aspiring innovators from a multitude of fields to compete for a chance to travel to Beijing and further develop their ideas.



Susan Calvert, acting deputy secretary at the New South Wales Department of Industry, said that this event attracts cutting edge tech and will create stronger ties between China and Australia.



"We are keen to establish more and more connections with innovation technology, and to establish those linkages between Australia and China," Calvert said.





