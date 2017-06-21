Zhong Ze Culture invests $92m in UK studio

China UK Animation Co, a subsidiary of China's Zhong Ze Culture Investment Group, has signed a deal with UK-based animation studio Blue Zoo, under which the Chinese company will invest 72 million pounds ($92 million) in the UK studio, according to a press release on Tuesday.



The two companies will form a joint venture that will provide funding for developing and producing at least six new projects in the next five years, including a film, according to the press release from Blue Zoo.



The new joint venture known as Lanzu will also provide funds for Blue Zoo's current and future productions and co-productions, and Blue Zoo will receive about $38 million in initial investment, the press release said.



The companies said that the partnership will accelerate the speed of current and future Blue Zoo projects and give the UK studio more access to the international market, especially the Chinese market.



Blue Zoo is an award-winning animation studio founded in 2000. It has been involved in animation for broadcasts, commercials and online content.





