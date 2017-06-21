Jumbo Lifeguards: Drowning Baby Elephant Saved by Adults in Seoul Zoo (VIDEO)

Acting quickly in the face of danger, elephants at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo managed to rescue their drowning calf.Things looked pretty bleak for this baby elephant when it slipped and fell into a pool.Luckily, the adult elephants in the enclosure quickly rushed to the rescue.

Via Sputniknews.com

At first the two elephants tried pulling the calf out of the water with their trunks, but to no avail.Thinking quickly, the animals then waded into the pool and carefully guided the panicking calf out of the water.The entire incident was recorded by CCTV cameras and the footage was posted on the zoo’s official Facebook page.