Celtics-76ers trade could mean big things for both franchises

Last week the Boston Celtics traded the first overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers. In return, the Celtics receive the third overall pick, plus an additional pick in 2018 or 2019. "Hot take" reaction seemed to favor the 76ers, as they now have the opportunity to select University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz, the consensus top pick and NBA impact player.



As always, the ultimate ­value of a trade won't be immediately apparent. That said, it's probably not a good idea to bet against Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge, who over the years has proven himself to be one of the more capable executives in the league. In 2007, he compiled a "super team" revolving around Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen that won the 2008 NBA championship and lost in the 2010 Finals. In 2013 Ainge plucked coach Brad Stevens from the college ranks and rebuilt the team to the point where it secured this season's top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.



Organizationally, the 76ers are coming from a very different place. From 2013 to 2016, the team was mired in Cleveland Browns-like futility, compiling a 75-253 overall record. But the stockpiled draft picks of former GM Stan Hinkie (who resigned in April 2016) have begun to show potential, and this trade could very well be the final piece of Hinkie's rebuilding process - or at least the step that leads the team back to general respectability.



Traditionally, teams have generally avoided making trades with geographical and/or division rivals - something Ainge was no doubt aware of based on his participation in the Celtics-76ers playoff battles of the early 1980s. Welcome to the brave new world of the NBA, where super teams, analytics and deep-range perimeter play rule the day. How will the Celtics-76ers trade impact this new NBA? As is the case with all trades - especially those revolving around draft picks - only time will tell.



