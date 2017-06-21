Parole hearing date set

Former NFL star running back O.J. Simpson, convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008, has a parole hearing scheduled for July 20 and could be freed from a Nevada prison by October 1.



Simpson, who turns 70 on July 9, has been imprisoned at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada for more than eight years after a 2007 incident at a Las Vegas hotel.



Simpson was sentenced to 33 years behind bars with a minimum of nine years without parole.



The 1970s star rusher for the NFL's Buffalo Bills was ­acquitted in 1995 in an infamous trial for the 1994 killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

