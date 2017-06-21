Djokovic given wild card

Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has accepted a main-draw wild card to play at the Aegon International in Eastbourne, England starting June 23, the organizers said Wednesday.



This is the first time since 2010 that Djokovic will play a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon.



The Serb, who turned 30 last month, dropped outside the top two in the world for the first time since March 2011 after a quarterfinal defeat to Dominic Thiem at Roland ­Garros earlier this month.





