Martin leads Katusha

Katusha unveiled their nine-man team for the Tour de France on Wednesday with Germany's freshly recruited Tony Martin tipped as a potential winner of the opening day (July 1) time trial in Dusseldorf.



The four-time world champion time trialist with five Tour de France stages to his name will then have to wait until the penultimate day for a 23-kilometer time trial around Marseille on July 22 in a Tour with an unusually low amount of time trialing.



Another highlight of the Katusha lineup will evoke glimmers of nostalgia for older fans with the first Tour de France appearance of 23-year-old sprinter Rick Zabel.



Zabel's father Erik won the Tour's green sprint points jersey from 1996 through to 2001, also winning 12 stages.

