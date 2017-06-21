Valcke gets appeal date

Former FIFA secretary-general Jerome Valcke will have his appeal over his 10-year ban from soccer heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on October 11.



Sepp Blatter's former righthand man was suspended in September 2015 over the 2014 World Cup tickets scam and was sentenced by FIFA's ethics committee in February 2016 to a 12-year ban from soccer. The ban was reduced to 10 years on appeal before Valcke, claiming innocence, appealed to CAS.



Once disgraced FIFA president Blatter's chief lieutenant, Valcke was sacked by FIFA over black market World Cup ticket sales and suspect television deals.





