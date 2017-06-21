European Union has ‘turned corner’: Tusk

Source:AFP Published: 2017/6/21 23:58:40
European Union President Donald Tusk on Wednesday said a tide of anti-EU sentiment, which has roiled the bloc and drove Britain's shock vote to leave, has finally turned.

In an invitation letter to leaders for a summit in Brussels on Thursday, Tusk said the bloc was again becoming the solution to problems rather than the cause.

His upbeat assessment comes after a series of losses for populists and eurosceptics in national elections, including French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

"It is fair to say that we will meet in a different political context from that of a few months ago, when the anti-EU forces were on the rise," he wrote.

"The current developments on the continent seem to indicate that we are slowly turning the corner," added the former Polish prime minister.



