Contact Group on Ukraine agrees on ceasefire from June 24

The Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine has reached an agreement on ceasefire from June 24, 2017, the OSCE's special representative in the trilateral contact group on Ukraine Martin Sajdik told local media on Wednesday.



After the meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk, Sajdik said during the harvest campaign, from June 24 to August 31, the complete ceasefire will be implemented by force along the contact line. The members of the Contact Group on Ukraine expressed support for the proposal and agreed to transfer it to their superior leaderships.



Sajdik also said that personnel of the OSCE special monitoring mission to Ukraine had been attacked and shot the day before. He stressed that this kind of serious incident is not allowed.



"All the parties have responsibility for the safety and freedom of travel of the mission's personnel," he concluded.



The trilateral contact group will meet next time on July 5.

