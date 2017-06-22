Yogis gather in New York's Times Square to mark Summer Solstice

Thousands of yoga fans took part in free yoga classes in the Times Square in central New York in the US on Wednesday to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the northern hemisphere's longest day of the year.



The event, now in its 15th year, boasted one-hour classes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday to yogis from around the world. For the last three years, it has coincided with International Yoga Day.



Over 10,000 people are expected to show up, Jen, a yoga instructor and volunteer for the event, told Xinhua in the square.



"It's different from doing yoga at home, a more quiet setting. There are more distractions here, it teaches you to be more mindful," she said.



Jen, who has been teaching yoga for four years, said the sport means a lot to her. "Yoga is life."



Yoga actually involves the oriental philosophy about life and universe, said Shannon, who brought his young son Adrin with her to the event.



Stella Diamond, a teacher who has practised yoga for nine years, also found doing yoga at the Crossroads of the World quite special.



"It's amazing. It's great. Being calm and focused in this middle of chaos and business, that is what yoga is all about," Diamond said, adding that yoga has helped her keep both mental peace and physical fitness all these years.

