Huge humanitarian needs push spending to record high: UN report

A record high of population worldwide in need of humanitarian assistance in 2017 has led to a soaring funding requirement of nearly 24 billion US dollars, but less than one third has been landed, a UN report said on Wednesday.



A record 141 million people across 37 countries in the world need humanitarian assistance today, according to the Global Humanitarian Overview 2017 Status Report released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



The UN and partners launched the 2017 humanitarian appeal in December 2016, and international donors have generously provided 6.2 billion dollars in funding so far, the report said.



Requirements, however, have since climbed to 23.5 billion dollars, leaving the global appeal funded by only 26 percent halfway through the year.



The increment in funding is mainly due to new disasters and deteriorating protracted emergencies around the world, such as the escalating violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the drought in Kenya, tropical cyclones in Madagascar and Mozambique, and flooding in Peru, according to the report.



"We now need donors to set the bar higher and increase their support," said Stephen O'Brien, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.



"Donors have invested in these efforts but we are in a race against time. People's lives and well-being depend on increasing our collective support," he added.



The UN-coordinated response plans have aimed to help over 101 million of the most vulnerable, but only one quarter of their appeal has so far been funded.

