Russia's Vladimir Voronkov named to lead new UN Counter-Terrorism Office

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Ambassador Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov of Russia to head the new UN Counter-Terrorism Office, a UN spokesman told reporters at UN Wednesday.



The ambassador, currently permanent representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, will have the rank of UN undersecretary-general when he takes over the post, created by a General Assembly resolution June 15, the deputy UN spokesman, Farhan Haq, said at a daily news briefing here.



"The undersecretary-general will provide strategic leadership to UN counter-terrorism efforts, participate in the decision-making process of the United Nations and ensure that the cross-cutting origins and impact of terrorism are reflected in the work of the United Nations," Haq said.



In a news conference here at UN Headquarters on Tuesday, the UN chief said the world organization has "a problem of coordination of the 38 entities that within the UN deal with counter-terrorism, so it makes full sense to have a dedicated office with a responsible (person)."



"Voronkov brings to the position more than 30 years of experience within the Foreign Service working primarily on United Nations (matters) as well as responsibilities ranging from public diplomacy and social and economic development issues to intergovernmental affairs," Haq said.



"Under his leadership, the permanent mission (Russian Mission in Vienna) has launched several flagship projects with the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and developed successful collaborations with the UNODC Antiterrorist Branch," he said.



"Voronkov also serves on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during which time he led several delegations to the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice."



It was not immediately known when Voronkov, who holds a PhD from Moscow State University, would take up his new position.



Haq said he has authored various scientific publications on international issues, and is married, with one daughter.

