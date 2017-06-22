Soccer star Ronaldo willing to pay 16.4 mln USD to Spain tax authorities: report

Real Madrid's football player Cristiano Ronaldo was willing to pay 14.7 million euros (16.4 million US dollars) to Spain's tax authorities over alleged tax fraud, local media reported on Wednesday.



Spanish broadcaster TVE cited unnamed sources and reported that the soccer star was ready to pay the money as a gesture of good will.



Ronaldo is accused of using a business structure created in 2010 to allegedly hide his image rights income between 2011 and 2014. The move was considered voluntary by the prosecutor's office, saying that it was done to avoid his tax obligations in Spain.



The agency representing Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing, explaining that the case could be related to different interpretations of the British and Spanish tax systems about where to declare some revenues.

