Trump aide Kushner meets Netanyahu for Middle East peace effort

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with US President Donald Trump
's son-in-law and senior Middle East advisor, Jared Kushner, amidst White House's bid to revive the peace talks.
The two met in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, together with Jason Greenblatt, a top US national security aide, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.
The White House said in a statement that Kushner has been sent to the region to pursue Trump's promise to bring the "ultimate deal" between Israel and the Palestinians.
A video footage released by Netanyahu's office showed the prime minister warmly shook hands with Kushner and told him: "the meeting is an opportunity to pursue our common goals of security, prosperity, and peace. Jared, I welcome you here in that spirit, I know of your efforts and the president's efforts and I look forward to working with you to reach these common goals."
Netanyahu said that Trump's visit to Israel in May was a "historic trip, with fantastic warmth, and made an indelible impression on the people of Israel."
Kushner told Netanyahu that Trump sends "his best regards and it is an honor to be here."
After the meeting, Kushner is scheduled to visit Ramallah for meeting with Palestinian leaders.
Kushner accompanied Trump in his first visit to Israel last month, when Trump arrived for meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as part of his administration effort to reignite the peace talks that have been stalled since 2014.
Israel occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war and has since been controlling them despite wide condemnation.