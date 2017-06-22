China's capital market keeps opening up: China-Europe exchange

China Europe International Exchange (CEINEX) on Wednesday welcomed the inclusion of Chinese A-Shares in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI
) Emerging Markets Index as encouraging consequence of ongoing opening up of China's capital market.
Frankfurt-based CEINEX, established by Shanghai Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse Group and China Financial Futures Exchange in 2015, is the first dedicated trading venue for China- and RMB-related investment products in international markets.
It is currently playing a role as bridge between Chinese and European financial markets.
In a statement sent to Xinhua on Wednesday, Co-CEO of CEINEX Chen Han said that China's capital market keeps opening up, and the inclusion is a result of the recognition of these efforts by the global investment community.
"This offers CEINEX new opportunities for more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other products based on indices offered on our platform," he said.
Currently CEINEX offers ETFs based on China's mainland underlying and a broad range of Renminbi-denominated bonds for trade during European and US trading hours on its platform.
Global equity indexes provider MSCI announced Tuesday that beginning in June 2018, it will include China A-shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index and the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) Index.
MSCI plans to add 222 China's A large-cap stocks, representing on a pro forma basis approximately 0.73 percent of the weight of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at a 5-percent partial Inclusion Factor, according to its 2017 market classification review released Tuesday.