44 people detained at Egyptian border attempting to sneak into Libya

Egyptian security forces on Wednesday detained 44 people at the northwestern border for attempting to sneak into Libya, the official MENA news agency reported.



The group of illegal infiltrators, which included 30 Egyptians and 14 Sudanese, were caught in the border city Marsa Matrouh, the report said, without providing further details.



It added that all legal procedures have been taken while an official probe is to be conducted on the incident.