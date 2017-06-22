Russian deputy FM cancels meeting with US counterpart over new sanctions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday his meeting with US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon will not happen due to new sanctions imposed by Washington.



It was previously planned that Ryabkov and Shannon would discuss bilateral relations in Russia's second largest city St. Petersburg on Friday.



"The current situation does not allow such a dialogue, especially as there is no content for it, since Washington has neither offered nor is offering anything concrete in this area," Ryabkov said in a statement on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The US Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed additional sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, blacklisting 38 individuals and entities.



Ryabkov said the new sanctions are a "political gift" to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and they are also aimed at pleasing anti-Russian political forces in the United States.



"In these conditions, the words of official representatives in Washington about the desire to continue the dialogue with us, seek common ground and address a number of bilateral and important international problems are quite unconvincing," Ryabkov said.



He added that any attempts to force Russia to obey to pressure will fail and Moscow will react with retaliatory measures.

