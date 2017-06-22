UK's Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital

File photo taken on June 17, 2017 shows the Duke of Edinburgh at Trooping the Colour 2017 to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II's 91st birthday in London, Britain. The Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to hospital as a "precautionary measure" for treatment of an infection, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

The Duke of Edinburgh, known as Prince Philip, was taken to hospital, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday morning.The Duke is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition."The 96-year-old prince had been scheduled to accompany the Queen on Wednesday morning as she delivered the Queen's Speech at the Houses of Parliament, which announces the legislative agenda for Prime Minister Theresa May's government.The prince, who has been married to the Queen for 70 years, was also scheduled to accompany the Queen to a horse race on Wednesday afternoon at Ascot, west of London, which is an annual date in the Queen's diary.The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot."Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned."Prince Philip attended the racing at Ascot on Tuesday, and the annual birthday parade for the Queen, known as Trooping the Colour, on Saturday.He announced in the spring that he would be retiring from attending official public duties in the fall.In 2013, the prince had an exploratory operation on his abdomen. In 2011, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery. He spent five days in 2012 in hospital with a bladder infection.In 2016, Prince Philip carried out public duties on 110 days.

