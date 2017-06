Animals at Everland resort amid summer heat

A giraffe enjoys iced fruits and vegetables amid summer heat at Everland resort in Yongin, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. (Xinhua)

A tiger enjoys iced food amid summer heat at Everland resort in Yongin, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. (Xinhua)

A giraffe stands beside iced fruits and vegetables amid summer heat at Everland resort in Yongin, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. (Xinhua)

A lion plays with balloons filled with water amid summer heat at Everland resort in Yongin, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. (Xinhua)