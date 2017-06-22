Muslims prepare for upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival around world

People prepare to board a train to their hometown at Pasar Senen Station in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, June 21, 2017. Indonesia's traffic reaches its peak as millions of people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Women carrying belongings prepare to board a train to their hometown at Pasar Senen Station in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, June 21, 2017. Indonesia's traffic reaches its peak as millions of people travel to their hometowns to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A Palestinian man prepares traditional cookies inside his shop ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)

