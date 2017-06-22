Yoga fans practise yoga across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/22 10:15:07

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jiang)


 

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Wei)


 

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Huma, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)


 

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)


 

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Longsheng, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Pan Zhixiang)


 

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Huma, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)


 

Yoga fans practise yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Long Yuanbin)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
