Nepal, China hail smooth, healthy development of bilateral ties

Nepal and China have hailed in Kathmandu the smooth and healthy development of relations between the two countries.
While meeting with visiting Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou on Wednesday, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said his government has attached great importance to developing ties with China and has been adhering to the one-China policy. "Nepal will never allow any forces to use its soils to conduct any anti-China activities."
Nepal highly appreciates China's non-interference in its internal affairs, China's support for and understanding of its constitutional process and China's long-term assistance for its socio-economic development, the Nepali prime minister said.
Nepal welcomes and supports the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative which brings valuable development opportunities for Nepal, the prime minister said, adding the new Nepali government is committed to continuing the implementation of the consensus and agreements already reached between the two countries and is willing to promote his country's development and the inter-connectivity in the region by jointly building the Belt and Road.
For his part, Kong, who is here for the 11th round of the China-Nepal diplomatic consultations, said China and Nepal have enjoyed equal treatment and mutual trust since the establishment of diplomatic relations 62 years ago and have been time-tested good neighbors, good friends and good partners.
China congratulates Nepal on its positive progresses achieved in its implementation of the new constitution, said Kong, adding China will, as always, uphold the non-interference in Nepal's internal affairs and support Nepal's efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Kong said China hopes that Nepal will realize the political and social stability as well as fast economic development at an earliest passible date.
China is willing to join hands with Nepal to boost mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in the sectors including trade, investment, post-disaster relief, infrastructure construction, inter-connnectivity, energy and people-to-people exchange so as to better benefit the two peoples, the Chinese assistant foreign minister added.