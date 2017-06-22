3 jihadist suspects arrested in Spain

Spanish police Wednesday arrested three jihadist suspects, including a "very dangerous" one, in the capital of Madrid, the Ministry of Interior said.



A 32-year-old Moroccan is accused of having links to the Islamic State (IS) group and is a highly radicalized individual, the ministry said.



His profile is said to be similar to those of "terrorists recently involved in the attacks in Britain and France" and he was considered a real threat to the country.



The other two detainees, 33 and 38 years old respectively, shared a flat with the main suspect who was training them to join the IS group.



The police found materials including handbooks on how to become a suicide bomber.



Spain raised its anti-terrorist alert to level four in 2015 after the attacks in Tunisia, France and Somalia.



It was hit by the most deadly attack in Europe in 2004 when 10 bombs exploded in four trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800 others.

