Exhibition of traditional costumes held in France

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a men's outfit which was popular around 1930 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a bathrobe which was popular around 1930 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a dress of reception which was popular in 1900s at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a day dress which was popular in 1900s at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a day dress which was popular around 1924 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows children's clothing which were popular between 1900 and 1930 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows dresses which were popular between 1895 and 1935 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows an afternoon dress which was popular around 1927 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows the outfit consisting of a skirt and a blouse which was popular in 1900s at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows dresses which were popular between 1901 and 1911 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows a suit which was popular around 1910 at Chateau of Champs-sur-Marne in Marne-la-Vallee, France. The exhibition "The History in Costumes: from the Belle Epoque to the Crazy Years 1890-1930" showed more than 40 outfits, from which visitors can realize the evolution of clothing and the social changes at that time. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)