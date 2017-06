Children in kindergartens around China enter graduation season

Children pose for graduation pictures at a kindergarten in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2017. Children in kindergartens around China have entered their graduation season. (Xinhua/Huang Tao)

