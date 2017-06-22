Traditional culture thrives in modern Hong Kong

A shopping mall organizes a folk festival to mark the start of business in a new year in Hong Kong. Traditional Chinese culture thrives in Hong Kong as it marks the 20th anniversary of its return to China. Whether in large shopping malls or on small street corners, the influences of traditional Chinese culture are deep and prevalent. (Photo: China News Service/Hong Shaokui)

Residents hold a traditional parade that has its origins in the middle of the Qing Dynasty period (1368-1644) to pray for happiness in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Hong Shaokui)

The Fire Dragon Dance is often organized around the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Hong Shaokui)

The Ghost Festival, or Ullambana, is a traditional Buddhist and Taoist festival held in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Hong Shaokui)

A dragon boat race is held annually in Hong Kong to mark the Dragon Boat Festival that falls on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month. (Photo: China News Service/Hong Shaokui)

A lantern show to celebrate the Mid-autumn Festival in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Hong Shaokui)