Who knows what this animal is called?

The photo taken in June, 2017 shows a Geoffroy's tamarin. Geoffroy's tamarin is a type of small monkey, found in Panama and Colombia. It is predominantly black and white, with a reddish nape. It spends most of its time in trees, but does come down to the ground occasionally. It eats a variety of foods, including insects, exudates, fruits and other plant parts. Isn't it cute? (Photo: China News Service/Yu Ruidong)

